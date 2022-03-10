Norma Jean Wurmlinger: Southgate’s first woman mayor remembered

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Norma Jean Wurmlinger, 91, the city’s first woman mayor, who died March 4, is being remembered for her public service, common sense, professionalism and sense of humor.

She served on the City Council from 1977 to 1990, and as mayor from 1990 to 1999, and again from 2005 to 2009.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said she was a stabilizing force in her family and the community.

“She has left a legacy of love, joy and a deep commitment to public service,” he said.

Kuspa said Wurmlinger was a political trailblazer as the city’s first female mayor.

“She was certainly someone who got involved and made things better,” he said. “Our prayers go out to her family as they grieve the loss of this very special lady.”

Daniel Burns wrote on her memorial page that she was a wonderful woman, who was “funny, professional, smart and so common-sensical,” while Chuck and Marilyn Svaluto hailed her as “the queen, who was all she ever could be, and did so with grace and dignity.”

Wurmlinger was the wife of the late Nicholas. She is survived by her four children: Eric (Jean) Wurmlinger, Kathleen Robin (Lowrey) McBride, Susan Wurmlinger, and Andrew (Jennifer) Wurmlinger. She has 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation was March 8 at the Southgate Chapel of the Molnar Funeral Home, with the funeral mass March 9 at St Pius X Catholic Church of Southgate. Interment was at the Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock.