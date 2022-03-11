‘American Pickers’ to film in Michigan

The American Pickers are returning to Michigan. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel television series throughout the state in May.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they haven’t seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

A spokesperson for “American Pickers” said the show continues to take the pandemic seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nevertheless, the Pickers are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their stories.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads to explore hidden treasure. Anyone who has or knows of someone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, is asked to send names, phone numbers, locations, and description of the collections with photos to: [email protected], or call 646-493-2184 or go to Facebook: @GotAPick.