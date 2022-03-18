Allen Park Schools continues bond project upgrades

By ZEINAB NAJM

ALLEN PARK — Allen Park Public Schools is making progress on projects funded from its 2021 bond, including the track and field at Allen Park High School.

The district posted a construction update March 11 on its Facebook page with photos of heavy equipment that was brought in for the demolition of the track fencing.

Supt. Michael Darga said March 14 that it was great to see the equipment, and work getting done.

“You know, things are progressing along,” he said. “It’s just nice to see finally we’re getting some things coming in we’ve been talking about for so long.”

Athletic upgrades are one part of the district’s $74.2 million bond which was approved by voters in a special election last May.

The school board approved more than $11.6 million in bid awards to various contractors for APHS and Allen Park Middle School athletic and stadium additions during a Jan. 10 organizational meeting.

The bids were for concrete, masonry, metals, painting, roofing, general trades, bleachers, mechanical, electrical, earth work, fencing, synthetic turf, and synthetic track and markings.

More bid packages were approved Feb. 14 for the E-Rate Technology Project at $60,565 and structured cabling category at a cost not to exceed $49,990.

French Associates President Dale Jerome made a presentation to the board Dec. 13, where he provided photos and renderings of athletic field projects that included color options for the track, turf options, and softball and baseball field options, which included infield turf at the APMS baseball field.

He also presented renderings for the concessions building renovation. There also were questions regarding the placement of water retention, and a discussion about the location of the ticket booth.

At the same meeting, the board approved two bid packages: the APHS and APMS air conditioning, including installation, bid award for $425,000 to Expert Mechanical Service Inc., and the operations building roof replacement which went to Esko Roofing and Sheet Metal for $52,900.

The district has additional areas for improvement under the bond plans which include paving, building, mechanical systems, lighting upgrades, program improvements, safety and security, technology infrastructure and equipment, and furniture and equipment.

For more information and updates on the bond, go to www.allenparkschools.com.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])