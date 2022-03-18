Dearborn Hills Golf Course closed for the season

Past flooding, Rouge River log jams damaged course

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The water-damaged Dearborn Hills Golf Course will close for the season while city employees work to repair fairway damage and address the Rouge River log jams which worsen the flooding.

Following the March 17 City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the city has no intention of selling the golf course, nor is it even allowed to sell it under the conditions to which it was deeded to the city.

“The property took a lot of damage in the last flooding, and it hasn’t had any time to heal,” he said. “Working with our Parks and Rec Department, what we recognized was if we were to open, the majority of the golf course would have actually been roped off.”

Hammoud said that while the golf course serves as a natural flood plain, the heavy levels of rain last summer caused catastrophic flooding.

“The log jams that are just festered throughout the Rouge River are now perpetuating the worse flooding events that continually occur,” he said. “We are trying to take the time to heal the course, to clear up some of those log jams.”

Hammoud said as log jams in the river are cleared, dead trees that are currently along the banks of the river are falling into it.

“We have multiple problems that we have to address,” he said. “Before we pull out any more logs, we have to take out the dead trees along the banks first, and then go through and pull out the remaining log jams.”

The City of Dearborn Government Facebook page stated that banquet events will continue as planned through mid-June, and reservation deposits for events after that time will be refunded.