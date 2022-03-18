Fordson briefly on lockdown during police pursuit

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Fordson High School was placed on lockdown March 16 as Detroit and Dearborn police officers pursued a homicide suspect, who parked in the student lot before fleeing on foot.

The suspect, who ran toward Schafer Road, was arrested without incident.

The school was on lockdown for about 20 minutes beginning about 8:40 a.m.

A press release from the Dearborn Police Department said there were no suspected threats to either the school or to the surrounding neighborhood during the incident.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned and charged by the Detroit Police Department.