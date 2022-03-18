Heights passes temporary food use ordinance

By ZEINAB NAJM

HEIGHTS – Dearborn Heights now has an ordinance that allows for temporary food uses and licenses at specific locations within the city.

During its March 8 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the motion for the proposed ordinance which includes food trucks, food tents and food carts.

Included in the resolution was the rescinding of a previous council motion which did not fully address all of the details and council concerns regarding food uses.

After applying for the permit, vendors will be granted temporary permission for a 45-day period at the approved specific location. The council is set to approve applications during a March 30 meeting.

The application must either be the owner or legal occupant of the specific location who has the authority to decide whether the use can take place at the location or have written permission of the owner or legal occupant of the location who has the authority.

Another primary step is obtaining a preliminary conditional approval of the use from the Department of Building and Engineering. This includes several steps on the process, which are detailed in the approved ordinance.

Prior to that approval, the applicant must pay the required non-refundable $140 fee for the department’s consideration of use and post the required performance bond of $500 to assure proper cleanup in accordance to the city code.

The applicant also has to pay the required $150 fee for the City Clerk’s consideration of the proposed license. Final approval comes after preliminary and conditional approvals from the building department followed by City Council.

During the meeting, Council Chair Dave Abdallah said one of the objectives of this particular temporary ordinance is a trial basis.

“This is kind of like a soft opening you would have in any business for us to try it out, work out the kinks and see what worked and what didn’t,” he said. “So, this way when we put together a formal ordinance eventually it’ll be put together in a way where we’ve worked out all the kinks.”

While the temporary process is in place, the council is going to continue working toward a permanent ordinance with a possible study session to address any concerns.

For more information go to www.ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us.com.

