Thomas Lyon named new Wyandotte fire chief

Retiring Chief Daniel Wright honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Lyon was named the city’s new fire chief, while retiring Chief Daniel Wright was honored by Mayor Robert DeSana at the March 14 City Council meeting.

Wright will retire at the end of March.

Fire Lt. Jeremy Moline also was considered for the fire chief position.

Lyon will become fire chief April 1, with a $92,600 annual salary. He has been a member of the Wyandotte Fire Department since 1998, and in 2019 was named assistant fire chief.

DeSana honored Wright for his 25 years of dedication and commitment to the Wyandotte Fire Department.

“Best of luck for your future,” DeSana said, as city officials gave Wright a standing ovation. “You’ve done a great job.”

Wright said he was 22 years old when he joined the department.

“Back then, fire jobs weren’t as easy to get as they are today,” he said. “It was very competitive, so I was extremely grateful when I got the opportunity to come to Wyandotte, and I said the first department that would give me a chance, I am going to stay with, and I did, and I don’t regret it.”

Wright said his years with the Wyandotte Fire Department have been an incredible experience.

“It’s a phenomenal community and I highly recommend it to anybody,” he said. “Thank you to the city clerk, who was the mayor that hired me.”

Wright said when then-Mayor Larry Stec called him at home as a new hire, he initially thought it was a crank phone call.

Lyon said he greatly appreciates the opportunity to serve as the city’s new fire chief.

“I love it here,” he said, adding that Stec also hired him.

“We have a good product that we provide, and we are going to continue to do that.”