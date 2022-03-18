To bee or not to bee: Spellers show their skills at Dearborn spelling bee

Times-Herald Newspapers
DEARBORN – Elementary and middle school students showed their spelling skills March 9 and 10, as Fordson High School hosted the Dearborn Public Schools annual spelling bee.
Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students competed March 9, with sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders vying on March 10 in the Fordson auditorium.
The winners were recognized at the March 14 school board meeting.
The elementary school winners, by grade, are:
• Third grade — First place: Mohamed Alawy of William Ford Elementary; Second place: Octavion Griffin of Snow Elementary.
• Fourth grade — First place: Fatima Shajera of William Ford Elementary; Second place: Elliot Burton of DuVall Elementary.
• Fifth grade — First place: Hadi Basma of Haigh Elementary; Second place: Maha Sleiman of Howe Elementary.
The middle school winners, by grade, are:
• Sixth grade — Rukaya Martin of Bryant Middle School;
• Seventh grade — Yousif Ahmed of Salina Intermediate;
• Eighth grade — Priya Parasar of Dearborn Virtual K-12.