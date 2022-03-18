To bee or not to bee: Spellers show their skills at Dearborn spelling bee

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Elementary and middle school students showed their spelling skills March 9 and 10, as Fordson High School hosted the Dearborn Public Schools annual spelling bee.

Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students competed March 9, with sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders vying on March 10 in the Fordson auditorium.

The winners were recognized at the March 14 school board meeting.

The elementary school winners, by grade, are:

• Third grade — First place: Mohamed Alawy of William Ford Elementary; Second place: Octavion Griffin of Snow Elementary.

• Fourth grade — First place: Fatima Shajera of William Ford Elementary; Second place: Elliot Burton of DuVall Elementary.

• Fifth grade — First place: Hadi Basma of Haigh Elementary; Second place: Maha Sleiman of Howe Elementary.

The middle school winners, by grade, are:

• Sixth grade — Rukaya Martin of Bryant Middle School;

• Seventh grade — Yousif Ahmed of Salina Intermediate;

• Eighth grade — Priya Parasar of Dearborn Virtual K-12.