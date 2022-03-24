K-9 medical kit donated

K-9 medical kit donatedMarch 24, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Trenton Police Department FacebookTrenton resident and former U.S. Marine Bill Shotwell (left) donates a medical care kit to Trenton Police Officer Blake Rusnak March 20. The items inside the medical care kit will allow Rusnak to treat K-9 Stack immediately if an injury were to take place while working in the field. According to the Trenton Police Department’s Facebook post, Shotwell is a volunteer with K9s of Valor Foundation and knows the importance of trauma care for first responders.