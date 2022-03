By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 28-year-old Ecorse man who was speeding on a motorcycle, with a passenger, on Fort Street, dropped off his female passenger, then fled at a high rate of speed.

The police officers questioned the female passenger, a 26-year-old Ecorse woman, before she could enter a nearby house. A high-speed chase was determined to not be in the best interest of public safety at the time.