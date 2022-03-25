Dearborn city employees honored for lifesaving efforts

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Parks and Recreation lifeguards Nadine Khanafer and Nicole McClain were awarded the Fire Department’s Civilian Life Saving Award by Chief Joseph Murray at the March 22 City Council meeting.

Their lifesaving actions occurred at 11 a.m. March 17 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center pool, where an 84-year-old swimmer experienced a sudden cardiac emergency.

“Nicole quickly dove into the water to assist and retrieve this gentleman, who was at that point unresponsive,” Murray said. “Upon bringing him to the side of the pool and removing him from the water, Lifeguard Nadine Khanafer immediately began CPR.”

By the time Fire Department employees arrived, the man was semi-responsive, advanced life support protocols were begun and the man was transported to a local hospital.

Murray said the man was discharged several days ago.

“Undoubtedly the quick actions of these two young ladies saved this gentleman’s life,” he said. “The responding Fire Department crew was so impressed with their efforts, they nominated them for this award.”

Murray said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud wanted to publicly recognize them at a council meeting, as well.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these two young ladies, and I hope they will consider a future career in the fire department,” he said. “Their abilities to take quick and decisive actions to save another member of our community is exactly what we look for in candidates for the fire department.”