Dearborn Heights K9 body armor donation

Dearborn Heights K9 body armor donationApril 1, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights Police Department FacebookDearborn Heights handler Officer Mohamed Chami will have a bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Twix following a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a department Facebook post. The vest is sponsored by Diane Olszewski of Livonia and will be embroidered with "In memory of Linda Olszewski-Gonzalez." Expected delivery is within eight to 10 weeks.