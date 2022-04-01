Dearborn police chief says gel blaster pellet attacks have stopped

Assault charges pending for earlier attack

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Police Chief Issa Shahin said March 26 that the department has received no reports of gel blaster pellet gun assaults for a week, a positive trend he hopes continues.

A tip was received on the March 17 attack on a crowd outside the Custard Company at Monroe and Outer Drive, and arraignments were expected for both the driver and the shooter, one of whom is reportedly a minor.

The trend, known as the “Orbeez challenge,” received notoriety on social media, and involves toy air guns, which are used to propel gel beads which expand in water.

The beads, which are marble-sized, can cause serious injury, especially to sensitive parts of the body. Users are freezing the gel pellets, making them more dangerous.

In addition, those using the air guns can face assault charges when they shoot at people.

In a March 21 press release, Shahin said that the ill-advised challenge can having lasting consequences.

“Once again we find ourselves dealing with a dangerous trend on social media that has influenced our young people to make dangerous choices, that can have lifelong consequences,” he said. “I encourage parents to talk to their kids about what they see on social media and to pay attention to the next inevitable dangerous trend that is sure to arise.

“The Dearborn Police Department will have a zero-tolerance approach to activities such as this that pose danger to the public.”