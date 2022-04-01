Fire destroys imprinting warehouse in Melvindale

Wind gusts worsened conditions

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Wind gusts early Thursday morning made firefighting more difficult as crews sought to contain a fire that was fully engaged by 12:30 a.m. March 31 at Flying Colors Imprinting.

The warehouse, at 19500 Allen Road, near Play Atlantis, which was not impacted, was through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

Because of the chemicals used at the business, nearby residents were urged to shelter in place.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Densmore told WWJ-AM 950 News Radio that a hazmat team was on the scene to monitor the air.

He also said firefighters fought the blaze defensively, since the building was fully involved when they arrived, and the roof was collapsing to the floor.

Densmore told WWJ that the wind gusts made fighting the fire more challenging.

He said the gas shutoff was inside the building, so DTE was called to find an exterior gas shutoff point.

No injuries were reported, and by 7 a.m., the fire was extinguished, with the building a total loss. No cause of the fire has yet been released.