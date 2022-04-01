Taylor Sportsplex offers ‘Little Wings Learn to Play’ program

TAYLOR — The Taylor Sportsplex will offer the “Little Wings Learn to Play” program promoted by the National Hockey League’s Detroit Red Wings, beginning April 16.

The program, which will run from 9 to 10 a.m., offers families a chance to experience what makes youth hockey rewarding. It focuses on children ages 5 to 9 and provides six, one-hour sessions of on-ice instruction and a full set of Little Wings-branded hockey equipment, valued at $220. The instruction and equipment is all free to participants.

Head-to-toe equipment will be provided. Mouth guards and athletic supporters are the responsibility of the participants and their families.

Participants must be able to skate the width of the ice with no assistance before enrolling.

For more information, call the Sportsplex at 734-374-8900 or email [email protected]