Student altercations, possible threat handled by AHS administration, police

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Two separate incidents at Annapolis High School took place within days of each other — altercations between students and a possible threat — which were addressed by police and school administration.

Several altercations took place March 21 among students that had prior conflicts between each other during passing time.

“Several of the students even reported being friends previously,” Annapolis Principal Cheryl Howard said in a March 23 letter. “At AHS we take the safety and well being of our students very seriously and immediately took the necessary steps by executing our safety protocols.”

AHS staff responded quickly and separated the students which enabled the school day to resume without further incident. The letter also said that several students videotaped the incidents and posted them on social media.

“We are working diligently to identify the source of those postings to remove them as they do not embody who we are as a school or community,” Howard said. “This does not reflect AHS in a positive light. Our school is a safe learning environment that we and our school remain proud of. The behaviors of a few students do not reflect that of our school or our student body.”

Following the altercations, an increased police presence by the Police Department was put in place to assist staff in “maintaining the culture that AHS pride themselves in,” Howard said.

Howard told parents that their children are safe at the school, and asked all families to have conversations with their children about social media, following expectations and working with school personnel to ensure that all students and staff are safe, valued, and able to attend a school free from negative behaviors.

“If you know of someone who has the film we ask respectfully that you encourage them to refrain from sharing or posting these images on social media,” Howard said. “As always, we are here to support our students and address any questions or concerns from our community.”

Calls to the district regarding the altercations were not returned by press time.

Two days following the altercations, AHS received an Ok2Say message in the morning concerning a possible threat made to the school.

Police were informed and performed an investigation along with AHS administration.

“The student was brought to the office as they entered the building” Howard said. “The investigation deemed the threat was non-credible.”

The administration then received a second non-related social media potential threat, which police also investigated. Howard said the post indicated a potential threat and mentioned a person who does not attend Annapolis.

The post also contained a picture of a school building that is not any District 7 building. That post is not associated with Annapolis, Howard said in the letter.

“Please encourage your child to continue to report any suspicious activity on social media to administration and not to forward or repost these types of messages,” Howard said. “As always, student and staff safety is our primary concern. We are proud of the manner in which this was handled.”

