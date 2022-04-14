11 Shih Tzus rescued from Dearborn house

FAMD takes in animals

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Ten adult Shih Tzus and one puppy were rescued April 11 from a house in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Street after a neighbor requested a welfare check.

The caller said they had not seen the female resident nor her dogs for more than a week.

When police officers arrived, no one was home, but dogs could be heard inside barking. After walking the perimeter of the house and looking in windows, officers saw feces on the floor and found the dogs to be in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

The front door was found to be unlocked. When the door was opened, the officers were hit with a strong odor of urine and feces, and the floors were covered with the animal waste.

The house was checked, and no people were found within.

Tim Hawkins, director of Property Maintenance and Development Services for the city, went to the house to evaluate and document the conditions, and a police evidence technician processed the scene.

A notice of violation was placed on the house, indicating that it was unfit for human habitation.

In addition to the extensive animal waste, the house was found to be cluttered and filthy.

Sarah Rood, director of marketing and development for the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, said the puppy is 2 weeks old, and all of the dogs are 2 years old or younger.

She said the majority of the dogs need veterinary care and all need grooming, and the staff is working to prepare the dogs for adoption.

Go to metrodetroitanimals.org to fill out an adoption form. To make a donation, to go metroitdetroitanimals.org/shihtzucare.

Rood said they have been inundated with applicants, and what is most needed now are donations to help with the dogs’ care. FAMD is a 501(c)(3) organization.

“With 11 dogs and hundreds of applications, we will not be able to accommodate all who are interested,” she said. “If you would like to help, please consider donating to their care.”

She said that the dogs will need to be spayed and neutered, vaccinated and seen by a veterinarian, and some may need additional treatment.

She said they also need grooming to free them of mats.

For more information, go to metrodetroitanimals.org.