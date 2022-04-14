Dearborn Homecoming festival to return in August

After a two-year hiatus, festival returning to a new location on Aug. 5-7

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Homecoming Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced.

The festival, traditionally held at Ford Field Park, will take place on the grounds of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5 to 7.

The new location was established due to ongoing concerns about recurrent flooding in Ford Field, exacerbated by the June 2021 catastrophic flooding and persistent logjams in the Rouge River.

While the location is changing, plans for this year’s festival will preserve the amenities and attractions residents have come to love and remember. Homecoming 2022 will see the return of event staples such as the carnival, main stage musical performances, two days of fireworks, Senior Fest, reunion tents, and a variety of vendors, nonprofits, as well as the beer tent. The festival will include newer attractions as well.

“Upon taking office, we immediately set out to bring back cherished annual events that give Dearborn its distinct community feel,” Hammoud said. “After a long and difficult two-year hiatus, we’re excited to once again reunite under the festival banner.”

The Homecoming Planning Committee is working to finalize vendor and sponsorship applications. Those interested in participating in or sponsoring the event will be able to find that information on the city of Dearborn’s website once it becomes available.

Further logistical and other details will shared as they become available.