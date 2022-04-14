Phase 2 of Goddard-Pardee resurfacing scheduled

TAYLOR — Phase 2 of the Goddard and Pardee roads reconstruction project was scheduled to begin today.

Work was scheduled to begin on Goddard Road, between Beech Daly and Inkster, on Thursday. Work will begin on Pardee Road, between Goddard and Beverly (north of Ecorse), on April 19.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, although some work will take place on the weekends.

To download a complete breakdown of the project — from construction staging, traffic and dust control through restoration, garbage pick-up and mail delivery — click here.

Phase 1 of the project was completed last year, when Pardee was resurfaced from Superior to Goddard, and Goddard was resurfaced from Pardee to Allen. Pardee and Goddard will be completed resurfaced throughout Taylor by the end of 2022.

For questions or concerns, call Construction Manager Charles Smith at 734-365-3553 or the main office of Hennessey Engineers at 734-759-1600.