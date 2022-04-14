Riverview schools locked down following nearby assault

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – The Riverview Community School District’s bus garage, high school and Memorial Elementary went into temporary lockdown mode following a 6:09 a.m. April 14 shooting in the 11000 block of Longsdorf Avenue.

Acting Riverview Police Chief Bob Bemis said a former employee shot the business owner in a business parking lot. Witnesses said the suspect then fled on a bicycle before the arrival of police officers.

Detective Sgt. Sean Brown locked down the Riverview Community School District garage, and a bus driver notified school district officials, who then locked down the high school and Memorial Elementary.

Brown established phone communications with the suspect within an hour, and convinced him to leave his apartment and surrender to officers.

Bemis said the precautionary lockdown measures were implemented until the suspect was taken into custody an hour later at a nearby apartment complex, with the support of police officers from Southgate, Wyandotte, Brownstown Township, Woodhaven and Trenton.

Despite a delay in school bus routes, Riverview classes were held Thursday and followed a typical schedule.

The victim of the assault is at a nearby hospital, and was scheduled for an afternoon surgery.

Bemis said the suspect is being held without bond, and his identity will be released pending possible charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Riverview police detectives are continuing to investigate the situation.