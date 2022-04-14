Suspect dies following Taylor complex shooting

By ZEINAB NAJM

TAYLOR — A man suspected of firing shots at the Ponds Apartment Complex, 15111 Pond Village Drive, was killed April 8 when he fired at Taylor police officers.

Officers and State of Michigan Metro South Post troopers responded to the complex for a shots fired complaint. A perimeter was formed around the apartment by officers who started to negotiate with the suspect, the MSP Metro Detroit Twitter account said.

The suspect exited the apartment multiple times holding a weapon. About 10:10 a.m., the suspect then exited the apartment and fired at police. Taylor police officers returned fire striking the suspect, according to MSP.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died. Detectives worked to gather evidence and talked to neighbors and witnesses.

An investigator’s report will be submitted to the prosecutor at the conclusion of the investigation.

The identity of the suspect was not released by press time.

