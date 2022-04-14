Taylor Good to Great Neighborhood Program starts week of April 18

TAYLOR — The city’s Good to Great Neighborhood Program will enter its fifth year this spring.

G2G is scheduled to begin this spring in Area No. 23, which lies between Ecorse, Pelham, Wick and Monroe roads. Residents in that neighborhood will receive a letter about the program from the city this week. Work will begin the week of April 18.

G2G started in 2018 and finished its fourth full season in 2021. The campaign targets specific “neighborhoods” designated by the city for proactive across-the-board improvements – streets, sidewalks, tree trimming, signage, and sewers.

Police representatives even take time to meet with the public. Often, small local parks in certain sectors are improved or even totally revamped.

Police will hold open meetings with residents at 4 p.m. on April 18 and 26 at Howard Noble Park, between Champaign and Huron streets. This is an opportunity for residents to meet and interact with the police officers in a relaxed setting.

Free mulch for property enhancement will be at the following locations:

• 20379 Ecorse Road (southeast corner)

• 26525 Wick

• Merrick and Haskell streets

Last year, G2G worked through the middle of Taylor, completing Area 21 (Wick, Ecorse, Beech and Telegraph); Area 22 (Wick, Ecorse, Telegraph and Monroe); Area 24 (Goddard, Brest, Allen and Jackson roads); and Area 25 (Goddard, Koths, Pardee and Telegraph roads). In addition, several dead end streets along Allen Road were also repaved.

Residents may notice adjustments in the program and Department of Public Works’ efforts overall. DPW Director Ralph Richard discussed his vision during the State of the City Address in February.

He discussed turning larger projects into regular daily tasks. Tree trimming will be moved in-house vs. being subcontracted out; street sweeping will be on a continual three-week rotation throughout the year; and new versatile equipment purchases will enable the department to multi-task more efficiently.

“The bottom line is that we want to offer the best service possible on a constant basis,” he said.