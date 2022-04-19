Cart-riding snacker banned

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 31-year-old Detroit woman who had been banished from Walmart, 7555 Telegraph Road, in the past for riding a mobility cart around the store while consuming food for which she did not pay, was arrested and taken into custody April 3 for retail fraud and trespassing.

Loss prevention employees had surveillance camera footage of the woman’s transgressions.

When confronted by police officers, the woman was verbally abusive and confrontational. She was searched, handcuffed and taken into custody. A record check revealed that she had other outstanding warrants, as well.