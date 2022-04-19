Identity thieves hit woman three times

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A Wyandotte woman reported her third encounter with identity thieves on April 10, when she discovered that someone attempted to obtain a credit card using her identity information.

In February, someone attempted to buy two Verizon cell phones in her name, and in March, an unemployment claim was filed in her name.

Wyandotte Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the woman’s case shows the importance of safeguarding personal information.

“Regularly checking credit reports, shredding sensitive information, emptying mailboxes daily, changing passwords routinely and using two-factor authentication on devices are some ways we can protect ourselves,” he said.