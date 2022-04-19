SUV damaged in grocery store lot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A gust of wind blew a driver’s side door out of a woman’s hands, allowing it to hit and dent an adjacent vehicle the afternoon of April 2 in the parking lot at Kroger, 16705 Fort St.

The victim, whose Lincoln MKC was dented, said the person at fault provided her with her name and cell phone number, but had not shared her insurance information.

The responding police officer provided her with a police report number to give to her insurance company.