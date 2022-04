By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 33-year-old Wyandotte man who crashed his vehicle into a building in the 900 block of Ford Avenue the night of April 17 was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Another motorist called in a suspected drunken driver shortly before the man lost control and hit the building, while caused heavy damage to his vehicle. The building escaped with minor damage.