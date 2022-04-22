Grill donor robbed by recipient

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A resident who offered two free barbecue grills on social media April 13 was victimized by the recipient, who later returned to the donor’s residence to steal lawn furniture, fencing and 15 flower pots.

Police officers were able to identify the suspect, a 60-year-old Wyandotte woman, and when they went to her residence, they found the stolen items still packed in her vehicle.

She was charged with larceny, and the property was returned to the victim.