RCHS Principal Joseph Hatzl chosen next Riverview superintendent

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Riverview Community High School Principal Joseph Hatzl was chosen the new superintendent for the school district April 19 at the board of education meeting.

A resolution to begin contract negotiations with Hatzl also was passed unanimously by the board.

The final interviews were held during the meeting where the motion to select Hatzl was made by Trustee Sandy Meeks and seconded by Trustee Megan Walter.

Hatzl was unanimously selected during the vote over the other finalist, Columbia School District Supt. Pamela Campbell.

“Our district was very fortunate to have two outstanding candidates for our finalists,” Board President Timothy Bohr said. “Ultimately it came down to the passion, dedication, and commitment of our own high school principal Mr. Joseph J. Hatzl for our choice.

“In our district, we are all about ‘charting the course to excellence,” and he has been a key part of our district’s success to date, and is an excellent choice to lead us into the future. The board welcomes him as its new leader beginning July 1 and looks forward to helping him succeed and make Riverview Community School District the best choice for students, staff, and families.”

The Michigan Association of School Boards assisted the district with the search process which began after current Supt. Russell Pickell announced his intent to retire June 30 during a Dec. 14, 2021, board meeting.

Hatzl’s selection followed an extensive process to gather stakeholder input, which included an online survey and nine in-person focus groups, a MASB press release said. The stakeholder input was compiled and reviewed by the board which used it to develop selection criteria.

Next, the board used its selection criteria to review application materials on 18 candidates. Six candidates were interviewed during special meetings April 13 and 14.

Hatzl and Campbell were brought back to the district for the hour-long open house on April 19 followed by final interviews, a Facebook post from the district said.

During the process, written feedback was collected from the public after each candidate’s interview, and this feedback was reviewed by school board members in their deliberations.

“We had a chance to interact with six highly qualified educators,” Bohr said in the Facebook post. “We appreciate the effort put for by all our candidates and are grateful for the time stakeholders spent with us in the process. Our task of narrowing the field of candidates to two was not easy.”

According to a LinkedIn profile, Hatzl graduated from RCHS in 1994 before graduating from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and science.

He then earned a master’s degree from Wayne State University in secondary school administration and principalship.

Hatzl has been RCHS principal since September 2012.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])