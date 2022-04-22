Wyandotte, Riverview joint bid for lead water service line replacement extended

Material, labor costs raise prices 20%

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council renewed its bid, in conjunction with the city of Riverview, with D&D Water and Sewer for lead water service line replacement, with prices increasing by 20 percent.

The contractor said the increase in pricing was necessary because of the strong inflationary pressure in the labor market coupled with skyrocketing commodity and supply prices.

When the state of Michigan changed the Safe Drinking Water Act in 2018, following the Flint water crisis, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy mandated that all water lead service lines in the state be replaced, at the rate of 5 percent a year, over the next 20 years.

For the calendar year 2022, the two cities will replace 50 lead water service lines for an amount not to exceed $650,000, which includes contingency and engineering fees.

As part of the water line replacement, roadwork, sidewalks, yard restoration, sprinkler systems and plant replacement are included in the pricing.