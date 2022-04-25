Heights police shoot man in fleeing vehicle

HEIGHTS — A police officer shot a 27-year-old Dearborn Heights man this morning when he reportedly drove at officers while they talked with a family member following flee and elude incidents.

The man suffered one grazing wound, but refused treatment when he was arrested.

A police officer was patrolling the 8600 block of Evangeline Street at 6:31 a.m. when he spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved in separate flee and elude incidents in Dearborn Heights and Centerline.

Preliminary investigation revealed officers initially were unaware the vehicle was occupied due to window tinting. Officers were speaking with a family member when they noticed movement inside the vehicle and then the engine start.

The driver reportedly revved the engine and drove toward one officer who fired two shots from his duty weapon. The driver then fled the area to a relative’s home in Detroit where he was arrest by Dearborn Heights police officers.

The Michigan State Police are handling the investigation into the incident.