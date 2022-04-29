Accidental shooting at police training results in injured civilian volunteer

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The Taylor Auxiliary Program is on a temporary suspension following an accidental shooting by an auxiliary officer April 24 which left a civilian volunteer hospitalized.

According to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter, detectives were requested to investigate the training incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Taylor Auxiliary officers were conducting vehicle takedown training in Heritage Park.

“One of the auxiliary officers in the training discharged one round from his service weapon, striking a civilian role player in the abdomen during the scenario,” the MSP said.

The injured civilian was transported to Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, where he was listed in stable condition. Detectives are interviewing all of the witnesses and are working to determine how the discharge occurred.

Taylor Communications & Marketing Director Karl Ziomek provided an update April 26 where he said the program — that includes less than 20 volunteers — is on temporary suspension pending the outcome of the MSP investigation.

The final written examination for this year’s graduating class of the auxiliary, scheduled this week, was postponed and the new class’ graduation date of April 30 was postponed as an immediate response to the incident.

A chaplain counseled members of the auxiliary who might be under emotional duress as a result of the incident. No future comments were provided other than a statement from mayor Tim Woolley.

“First of all, I’d like to say that our hearts and prayers are with the victim of the shooting and his family,” Woolley said. “As a result of the incident, an investigation is currently underway by Michigan State Police. Once that investigation ends, the city will evaluate the findings and implement corrective measures.

“It goes without saying that my administration, Taylor Police and the auxiliary are taking this incident extremely seriously.”

In a separate incident, a Taylor firefighter was injured during a fire at Preferred Packaging Solutions, 27000 Wick Road, about 7:30 a.m. April 27.

According to the Fire Department, he was transported to University Hospital in Ann Arbor with reported second degree burns. The fire was quickly contained.

Fire Chief Stephen Portis said an investigation is ongoing.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])