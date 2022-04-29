Design services bid approved for Heights’ police dispatch center

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — The process to renovate the city’s police dispatch center took another step forward when the City Council awarded the bid for design services.

City Engineer Ali Dib recommended the $43,400 bid from Partners in Architecture, PLC which was unanimously approved during the April 26 meeting. Councilwoman Nancy Bryer was late for the meeting and did not vote on the item.

There was one other firm that bid on the design work, Redstone Architects, Inc., according to the council meeting packet. The Dearborn Heights dispatch services are currently inside the Justice Center.

Dib said the project has been in the work for years. City Council approved seeking bids for design services last November.

“It was decided that we were going to have our own dispatch center at the Police Department and so an assessment was made of the existing facility and what the needs are to get us where we want to be,” Dib said. “There are some things that are mandated by the emergency system and so we looked at the best in class elsewhere, and then this project is the design phase only.”

Most recently, Dib said professional companies that specialize in this type of work were invited and reviewed the existing facility during a site visit.

Input was provided from dispatchers, along with Police and Fire departments on what they would like in the design.

“So, lighting was an issue, the elevated floor was an issue, I indicated the windows window treatments are an issue,” Dib said. “There are a lot of shortcomings in the facility so that was the intention behind having a walk-through with the designers.”

Upgrades referenced in November 2021 were LED lighting with dimmers, durable hard flooring, securable cabinetry, ADA compliance, stripping of wallpaper and new painted walls, and space for four computer workstations plus one additional station for administration.

The budget for design services is $250,000, and a total of $800,000 has been allocated for the complete project, which includes the construction portion — as of November 2021.

“So within our budget, this company is going to give us the best that will match our needs,” Dib said at the April 26 meeting. “The dispatch center is going to be designed for our needs and take us to the next level. That’s the intention.”

When asked by Councilman Tom Wencel what the budget is going to be, Dib said it’s so fluid but he heard $400,000.

“That could be more because in the walk-through, other issues that were not taken into account when the budget was put, for example, the cooling system for the computers and the emergency generator,” Dib said.

The project might be grant eligible and TIFA money could be available, Dib said. The design project has a 90-day timeframe.

The next step would then be bids for construction which will go before the council for approval.

In April 2021, the council unanimously rejected putting a proposal for joining the Dearborn Unified Dispatch Center on a ballot for voters to decide.

The most recent public hearing was held in March 2021 to voice opinions to join the consolidated dispatch in Dearborn. Residents said they were in favor of the city keeping its own dispatch services.

Dearborn Heights dispatchers in attendance at the hearing said they did not have an interest in joining the dispatch center in Dearborn. They said they would like a proper running system for the residents.

Dearborn Heights also had the discussion to possibly join the Dearborn Unified Dispatch Center in 2016.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])