Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Taylor Schools Earth Day cleanup

By Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of Myers Mustangs Facebook
Students of Myers Elementary School in Taylor celebrated Earth Day April 22 by cleaning outside the school and putting down fresh mulch. Other activities included planting new flowers and creating organic bird feeders that students hung from trees, according to the district’s website post. “It was a great way to celebrate Earth Day,” Myers Elementary Principal Michelle Hodgkinson said. “We were able to clean up our school while showing our students the importance of taking care of the earth.”