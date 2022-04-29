Taylor Schools Earth Day cleanup

Taylor Schools Earth Day cleanupApril 29, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Myers Mustangs FacebookStudents of Myers Elementary School in Taylor celebrated Earth Day April 22 by cleaning outside the school and putting down fresh mulch. Other activities included planting new flowers and creating organic bird feeders that students hung from trees, according to the district’s website post. “It was a great way to celebrate Earth Day,” Myers Elementary Principal Michelle Hodgkinson said. “We were able to clean up our school while showing our students the importance of taking care of the earth.”