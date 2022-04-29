Trenton Robotics State Champions

Trenton Robotics State ChampionsApril 29, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Trenton Schools FacebookThe Trenton TorqueNados — also known as the FIRST Robotics Team 5090 from Trenton — won the 2022 FIRST Robotics State Championships held April 13 to 16 at Saginaw Valley State University. Recognition of the team’s accomplishments is scheduled for the Trenton Public Schools board meeting May 9. “Can you believe it? The TorqueNados are State Champions! Holy Mackerel” Supt. Douglas Mentzer posted on Twitter. “Congratulations to the entire Robotics Team, fans/support group, mentors, leaders, & everyone in between.”