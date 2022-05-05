Taylor teacher dies of cancer

Taylor teacher dies of cancerMay 5, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of GoFundMeDerek Kaunelis, a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Taylor Parks Elementary School died April 29 after a one-year battle with stomach cancer. The 44-year-old is survived by his wife, Tina (below); children Dominick and Brianna; sisters, parents, and nieces and nephews. Taylor School District closed all schools May 5 to allow teachers and staff to attend Kaunelis’ funeral. A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family has raised over $86,000 of the $150,000 goal as of May 5.