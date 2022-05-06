Lincoln Park awards utility concrete repair bid

25 percent contingency recommended for expected increase in repair locations

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – As the City Council awarded Great Lakes Contracting Solutions the bid for the 2022 utility concrete repair program, a 25 percent contingency was recommended for expected increases in repair locations.

As more roadway is torn up for needed water and sewer line repairs, more concrete road work is needed to restore the pavement once the work is completed. With the city’s attempt to lessen its high volume of water loss, it continues to try to eliminate sources of leaks, which requires excavation when leakage sources are discovered and repairs initiated.

The winning concrete repair bid, for $697, 214, is for concrete sectioning repairs needed in locations where utility work occurred. The work is budgeted through the city’s water and sewer fund.

James Hollingsworth of Hennessey Engineering said in an April 27 memo that the contingency will be needed.

He also reassured the city council that Great Lakes Contracting has completed projects for Hennessey in the past, and he has found their work to be of very good quality and has been completed in a timely manner.