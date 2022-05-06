New restroom at DeLuca Field vandalized

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – A new restroom facility at DeLuca Field was broken into and vandalized before it was open to the public, Mayor Wheeler Marsee said at the May 4 City Council meeting.

A sink was broken off its mounting and shattered, and the toilet filled with debris.

Marsee said it was very disheartening.

“We put in brand new bathrooms over there, at a cost of $100,000, a small brick building, and it wasn’t even used yet and it was destroyed,” he said. “They put a vent in the door, and they got in through that vent and tore the sink off the wall.”

He said the damage occurred more than a month ago, and he has pondered whether to raise the reward for information leading to the conviction of the vandal. Currently a $200 reward is being offered.

Marsee said there are no surveillance cameras in the parks because it is a place where children gather, and former Police Chief John Allen was concerned that computer hackers could potentially access camera footage of the children.

“When I sat on the Public Safety (commission) that was an issue,” Marsee said. “We have discussed it since, because the technology is advancing.”

Councilmember Julie Rauser said trash bins were missing from the park, the new play structure is covered with graffiti, there is loose trash throughout the park and a pitcher’s mound was stolen from a baseball diamond.

“We have people from other cities coming there, and we want it to look nice,” she said.

Councilmember Scott Frederick said some people park in the DeLuca Field lot and leave liquor bottles and whippet or nitrous oxide cannister trash strewn about.

Police Chief Dan Jones was encouraged to increase police officer patrol presence near DeLuca Field.