Taylor toddler accidentally shot by uncle

Family changes story during investigation

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Police are investigating the accidental shooting of a 4-year-old at an apartment in the city the evening of May 3.

An update was provided by Detroit Police Chief James White as it was first believed that the shooting took place in Detroit. White said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that police said the child was on the first floor of the apartment complex at Eureka and Beech Daly when the shot was accidentally discharged by the uncle on the second floor.

The shot, a birdshot, is generally fired out of a shotgun and is used for shooting birds with small pellets, White said.

Initially, Detroit police became involved when they were contacted because the child’s family took the child to Children’s Hospital hours following the shooting, Fox 2 reported.

White said the shooting took place about 6 p.m., and it wasn’t until 10 p.m. that the 4-year-old received medical treatment. According to Fox 2 Detroit, police said the family told officers a different story than what really happened.

Also, White said the family is working with police but it has been a challenge getting information from witnesses in order to determine what took place.

“The latest update is at some point the mom was contacted to pick up the child from the person who was with the child, and then mom at some point proceeded to go to a couple different locations with the child, ultimately ending up at the hospital,” he said May 4.

No arrests had been made as of May 5 and Detroit police have handed the ongoing investigation over to Taylor police.

Emails and phone calls to Taylor police were not returned by publication.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])