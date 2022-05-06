Wayne County Commission approves jail millage renewal request for August ballot

Wayne County Commissioners yesterday approved placing a millage renewal request for county jail operations on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.

Voters will be asked to renew .9358 mills for 10 years, running through 2031. The millage rate is based on the current rate, which was rolled back in 2021.

It is expected to raise about $45 million a year for jail operations, with a minimum one-tenth of the millage to be set aside for a new juvenile offender work and training institution.

The millage translates to roughly $70 a year for those living in homes valued at $150,000.

“These funds are especially needed to help in the operation of our jails and sheriff’s department,” Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell (D-Detroit) said. “This is a renewal, not a new millage.”

It will be used to finance operations at the county new jail, at I-75 and Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side. The new jail is expected to be completed by the end of this year and begin accepting inmates in 2023.