Surveillance nets suspicious armed man

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Police officers who spotted a vehicle with tinted windows and no license plate conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the 11:30 p.m. May 6 arrest of a 26-year-old Lincoln Park man with a loaded pistol and equipment commonly used to steal catalytic converters.

The arrest, which occurred in the 2200 block of Goddard, happened after police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle driving through a residential neighborhood late at night. In addition to a missing license plate, dark plastic was obscuring part of the windshield in a possible attempt to mask distinctive markings.

As the two police officers approached the car from different perspectives, one spotted what the other did not see, due in part to the tinted windows: a handgun on the front passenger seat, within reach, which was later found to have a round in the chamber.

The man was ordered not to reach for the gun, to which he complied, and was removed from the vehicle.

Police officers found a cordless reciprocal saw, commonly used to steal catalytic converters, spare blades, bolt cutters, a car jack, a torch, a ski mask and a catalytic converter that had been removed from a vehicle. The missing license plate was found in the vehicle’s cargo area.

Wyandotte police personnel are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office to determine the applicable criminal charges.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the man was dressed in black and wearing gloves, which, paired with the ski mask and the attempt to disguise the car, leave unanswered questions about his intent.

“Was he intending to steal catalytic converters, or were his intentions more ominous?” he said. “Regardless, these officers did an amazing job recognizing this individual and confronting him before he had a chance to victimize or further victimize the community.”

Hamilton commended the officers for their outstanding work when most people are home sleeping, and he is grateful that the two were working together.

“We were fortunate that this patrol car had two officers,” he said. “The officer approaching on the driver’s side never saw the firearm, and we cannot say for certain what kind of impact the second officer had on the decision-making process of this particular individual.”

Hamilton said having two officers on the scene is important.

“It is prudent to believe that being confronted by two officers is a strong deterrent when it comes to criminals who have the worst intentions,” he said.