Woman arrested with heroin

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 29-year-old New Boston woman under the influence of narcotics was taken into custody the evening of April 30 and later hospitalized after police officers responded to calls of her screaming at people outside of Southland Center in Taylor.

She had multiple arrest warrants, and had heroin and crack cocaine in her possession. The woman had multiple abscesses on her limbs — possibly from IV drug use — which she complained were causing her pain.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital, Taylor, for medical treatment.