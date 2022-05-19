Wyandotte tire slashing suspect in custody

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment after more than two dozen car tires were slashed recently in the neighborhood between Alkali and Poplar streets east of the railroad tracks.

Police Sgt. Stephen Oborne said May 19 that police investigative work led to an arrest. He said residents also provided surveillance footage of suspicious activity.

The public is asked to contact Police Detective Steve Sabo at 734-324-4432 with additional information or surveillance footage.