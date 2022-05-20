Fordson High School celebrates its centennial

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Fordson High School, the country’s first million-dollar high school, celebrated its centennial May 14, with school tours and a program with alumni speakers in the packed, hot but enthusiastic auditorium.

The school’s alumni, from Helen Preiss Kushnir, an original World War II Rosie the Riveter, to Joe Carl, who composed the famous “Let’s Go Blue” fight song, were recognized, along with Fordson Tractor, alumnus and Dearborn Mayor, Abdullah Hammoud.

Principal Heyam Bazzy-Alcodray, himself an FHS graduate, greeted attendees, and introduced alumnus Foyid Mockbil, who leveraged an emcee joke by appearing in a glowing gold suit worthy of another MC – rapper M.C. Hammer.

Among the speakers were Supt. Glenn Maleyko, as well as Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District).

Other speaker graduates included Ahmed Boomrod, executive chair of GDI Integrated Facility Services; Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Alawieh-Hammoud; Dr. Robert Simon, founder of the International Medical Corps, and a Rush University professor of emergency medicine; and Robert Saleh, head coach for the New York Jets.

Former Fordson counselor Lyle Beardslee spoke, as did alumna Najah Mallad-Bazzy, founder and CEO of Zaman International, which facilitates change for marginalized women and children.

Alumna Andrea Joyce Kuslits, NBC sportscaster, spoke and shared her Fordson memories, which included performing on the school’s stage in a musical.

Actor and alumnus Martin (Marty) Shakar also spoke, and self-deprecatingly admitted that he was “never much of a student.”

Alumna Marian Bayoff-Ilitch, co-founder of Little Caesar’s Pizza, had planned to attend, but health concerns prevented her presence.

Alumni William Brehm, whose unmatched philanthropy has sponsored numerous Fordson graduates through undergraduate college programs and medical school, was feted as well.

Former Fordson band director Phil Hespen directed an alumni band in a short but spirited concert that had the audience on its feet cheering.

Attendees were enthusiastic about all aspects of the event, whether climbing the bell tower, touring the building, and embracing classmates and teachers from years gone by.

A large sign on the school’s front lawn celebrated the school’s 100th birthday, while the marquis flashed 100-year celebration messages and a logo in rotation.

Fordson High School was established during the 1921-22 school year, with the current building dedicated in 1928, at a cost $2.2 million to build.

It was originally called Springwells High School, as it was in Springwells Township. It was renamed Fordson when the township changed its name.

Its growth, along with the neighborhood around it, was driven by the expansion of the Ford Motor Co., which also inspired the school’s Tractor mascot, in a nod to industrialist Henry Ford.

Fordson has welcomed generations of immigrants – originally from European countries, like Italy and Poland, and more recently from Arabic countries, like Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon.

The school was designed to reflect Yale University, Oxford University, the University of Michigan, as well as aristocratic British estates.

Aside from its exterior, though, Fordson prides itself on its inner strengths: Strong academics, outstanding sports teams and its vocational educational program, with multiple generations proud to continue a family alumni tradition.