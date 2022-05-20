LP DPS director explains Kennedy Memorial Building boiler, HVAC renovation

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Department of Public Services Director John Kozuh answered questions about the Kennedy Memorial Center boiler and heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovation project during the May 16 City Council meeting.

Of the two bid options – boiler replacement versus boiler removal and the installation of a forced air HVAC system, at more than twice the boiler replacement cost — Kozuh recommended Flo Air Heating and Cooling be awarded the boiler replacement bid option, for $39,680, with a 10 percent contingency.

In a May 9 memo from Hennessey Engineers project architect Ray Parker, he explained that the building is currently being heated by the one remaining boiler. The Kennedy Memorial Building originally had three boilers, which were replaced 20 years ago by two large boilers, one of which is currently servicing the building.

He said the building has several zones that are supplemented with forced air rooftop air handlers.

Parker said that replacing the existing boilers would maintain the level of comfort the building has experienced for the past 20 years, and the need for further building modifications could be avoided.

He said additional roof work would be needed if new rooftop units and mini-split units were added to support both the weight of the units and the curb system on which they rest. It would provide more control over the building’s temperature, but additional ductwork would be needed throughout the building, and the current air flow system would need to be modified.

Kozuh said the boilers, when operational, are inspected several times a year, and noted that there would be a significant cost to remove them and install a forced air system.

“Right now, with money being a little bit tight, it would be cheaper to put in what was there and working for 20 years,” he said.

Kozuh believes that they can get another 20 years out of a replacement boiler system.

He said the current boiler system is non-functional, and he wants to get heat in the building before next fall’s cold weather.

New boilers would need to be ordered, since the existing boilers are no longer functional, and the company that supplied them went out of business, and replacement parts are no longer available. He said the vendor estimated a 14- to 16-week lead time.