Sign, educational plaque could be coming to Trenton’s Monguagon Memorial Park

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Trenton’s Cultural Commission has begun plans to properly identify Monguagon Memorial Park.

The land bordered by Harrison Avenue, Edsel Street and Parkside Street is named after Potawatomi Chief Monguagon.

Monguagon Memorial Park was one of five city parks which was officially name by the city council in resolution 58-1, but remains unknown to a majority of residents and visitors, a letter of intent from the commission said.

Currently, the green space has no marking or official recognition as Monguagon Memorial Park. Cultural Commission Chairman Patrick Taylor said a neighborhood resident brought the topic to their attention.

The City Council on May 16 approved a motion to receive the letter regarding the park from the commission. The administration and Parks and Recreation Department will review the letter then make a recommendation.

According to the letter, Chief Monguagon was an advocate for and provided assistance to the first European settlers to the area in the mid-18th century.

Taylor said Commissioner Brendan Gallagher established a subcommittee called the Friends of Monguagon Memorial Park and put together the letter to advocate for the proper identification and preservation of the park.

Plans include a permanent sign which is typical in size and design for municipal parks be erected on the site, identifying its name at the city’s expense; also, that the park be permanently added to the list of 15 other city parks on the city’s website.

The commission is asking to be granted permission to install a permanent educational plaque at the site, to provide historical information regarding the origin of Monguagon Township’s name.

Its design is to be approved by the city and representatives of the Potawatomi Nation. Funding for the plaque is to be determined.

A final request from the commission is that a new resolution be drafted and adopted as a supplement to a resolution 97-26 so the parcel can be declared a permanent green space.

This would prohibit the additional of playground equipment, playscape, ball courts and more, with the exception of park benches.

In return, the subcommittee intends to announce the creation of a Facebook page to raise awareness of the oversight and to educate the public regarding Chief Monguagon and the history of the Monguagon Township.

The letter said that the page will be cross promoted on multiple Facebook group pages and other social media outlets.

Also mentioned is that if necessary, the subcommittee will circulate a petition with the residents of Trenton to submit to the city to take on the requests.

Mayor Steven Rzeppa asked for the motion to refer the letter to administration and the parks and recreation department to hopefully get the ball rolling.

Councilwoman Timber Baun-Crooks asked Taylor if he has talked to any of the residents on parkside to see how they feel about doing this.

He responded by saying that Gallagher and Subcommittee Member Carol Bridges both live in the neighborhood and they have been communicating with residents.

“As far as it’s been reported to me they’re in favor of it,” Taylor said. “I can get more concrete data on that for you.”

Councilwoman Wendy Pate said she supports the idea. She added that she has lived in Trenton for 22 years almost and that her children went to nearby Anderson Elementary but had no idea the site was a public park.

“I thought it was just space that was left open so I think this is a great way to you know — if we do maintain it as a green space to honor our heritage and native American culture and our community and I hope that we do get a chance to put some kind of parkers and benches there,” she said at the meeting.

Pate also mentioned the parents who wait for their children in that area and even the school who might appreciate having some input on what they want to learn about that space. She said the park could be a place for field trips or hosting an event in honor of native American history.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])