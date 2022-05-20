Southgate officials introduce new City Administrator Daniel Marsh

Outgoing Administrator Dustin Lent to oversee transition

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Current City Administrator Dustin Lent announced during the May 18 City Council meeting that he will be leaving, and will transition incoming City Administrator Daniel Marsh during the next month.

“It has been a great privilege to serve this community over the past four years,” Lent said. “I have really, truly enjoyed working with each and every one of you.”

Lent thanked those with the city who have helped him during the past four years.

“You’ve given me the support to help run this great community,” he said.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said it was difficult to replace Lent, and interviewing candidates was an extensive process.

Marsh, who becomes the city administrator on June 20, is a Southgate native, and spent the first 21 years of his life in the city.

He said he attended Southgate Community Schools, and even worked for the Parks and Recreation Department coaching the Southgate Gators swim team.

“I love Southgate,” Marsh said. “As I was going through my college program to become an educator, I actually did my student teaching at Southgate Anderson High School.

“I just have great memories in this city, and I loved growing up here.”

He said he has worked as a professional with the YMCA, and he first worked at the Downriver YMCA as a lifeguard 20 years ago.

“I continually just look for more opportunities for responsibility, more opportunities for leadership, and as I experienced success, those opportunities came,” Marsh said. “I worked my way up within the YMCA, eventually becoming the executive director at the Birmingham YMCA, where I now work.”

He said the YMCA is a great organization and he is proud of the work that he has done there, but the opportunity to work for the city is exactly what he had sought.

Marsh said he was looking forward to meeting city employees and working with them.

“I love the city, and I love coming back home to the Southgate community,” Marsh said. “My family resides in Woodhaven, and this is where we are going to raise our family.”