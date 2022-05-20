Southgate youth Arbor Day poster contest winners recognized

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The city’s youth Arbor Day poster contest winners and their families were recognized at the May 18 City Council meeting, and congratulated by Mayor Joseph Kuspa and the council.

Jazlyn Durham was the third-place winner, with Andrea Muniz receiving second-place recognition and Gabriella Smith receiving first-place poster honors.

Kuspa said the elementary school Arbor Day poster contest is an annual event, and this year, about 150 posters were submitted for judging.

“We are very pleased with the results,” he said. “It was very difficult to just choose three as the winners.”

Kuspa said the first-place winner will have a tree planted in her honor in the courtyard of her school, Shelters Elementary on Fordline Street.

The mayor said the winning posters will be displayed in the lobby of city hall for the rest of the month.