Southgate youth Arbor Day poster contest winners recognized

Photo by Sue Suchyta
First place Southgate Arbor Day poster contest winner Gabriella Smith (third from left) with her parents and Mayor Joseph Kuspa (right) during a recognition at the May 18 city council meeting.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA
SOUTHGATE – The city’s youth Arbor Day poster contest winners and their families were recognized at the May 18 City Council meeting, and congratulated by Mayor Joseph Kuspa and the council.

Jazlyn Durham was the third-place winner, with Andrea Muniz receiving second-place recognition and Gabriella Smith receiving first-place poster honors.

Kuspa said the elementary school Arbor Day poster contest is an annual event, and this year, about 150 posters were submitted for judging.

“We are very pleased with the results,” he said. “It was very difficult to just choose three as the winners.”

Kuspa said the first-place winner will have a tree planted in her honor in the courtyard of her school, Shelters Elementary on Fordline Street.

The mayor said the winning posters will be displayed in the lobby of city hall for the rest of the month.

Third place City of Southgate Arbor Day poster by Jazlyn Durham.
Second place City of Southgate Arbor Day poster by Andrea Muniz.
Photos by Sue Suchyta
First place City of Southgate Arbor Day poster by Gabriella Smith.