D7 elementary student stuck by car; district sends safety letter to families

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights District 7 Supt. Ty Weeks issued a safety communication letter after a student was struck by a car during the May 18 school dismissal.

The May 19 letter said a third-grader at Bedford Elementary School did not sustain serious injury, but was shaken up. Weeks said the district is in regular communication with the student’s family and wishes him a speed recovery.

Weeks said the driver was moving slowly through the parking lot and that there was no violation of any traffic laws.

Weeks said he was greatly concerned that the May 18 incident is the second such incident in the district over the past two months.

He also said the district is implementing additional safety controls for both arrival and dismissal.

“To address these concerns, our building leaders will continue to be present outside of our schools during arrival and dismissal times, and we are encouraging all available professional staff to be present outside of our buildings during these times,” Weeks said.

“Staff who are monitoring during arrival and dismissal will be asked to wear brightly colored safety vests to be identifiable to students, parents and the community. These staff members will serve as extra eyes and ears to assure that our safety protocols are being implemented.”

In addition, the district is working with local police to review dropoff and pickup procedures to determine if they should be altered. Recommended changes will be communicated to D7 families, Weeks said.

• Park in designated spaces only. Refrain from double parking. Street parking is available if designated spaces are filled.

• Continue to drive slowly through school district parking lots.

• Parents should remind their children to watch for oncoming vehicles and use crosswalks at all times. District administration is aware that students frequently run between cars.

A link for pedestrian safety — www.safekids.org/tip/pedestrian-safety-tips — was provided in the letter. The safety information will be reinforced in the classrooms, Weeks said.

“Student safety in D7 schools is paramount,” Weeks said. “I appreciate your partnership as we wind down the 2021-2022 school year in the safest manner possible.”

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])