Hamze Younis named DHPD Officer of the Year

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS – The Rotary Club of Dearborn Heights recently honored Hamze Younis as its 2022 Dearborn Heights Police Department Officer of the Year May 18 at Caroline Kennedy Library.

Younis, a two-year veteran of the department, is a well-known and respected resource throughout the community – particularly in the Crestwood School District, where he serves as the school resource officer.

“Dearborn Heights is my home town,” Younis said. “I grew up just down the street (from the library), and I used to walk here when I was a kid. I absolutely love the city, and I want to thank Police Commissioner (Joseph) Thomas, Chief (Jerrod) Hart, Mayor (Bill) Bazzi, and Lt. (Michael) Guzowski for their leadership and guidance.”

During the presentation, Guzowski praised Younis’ dedication to the community, citing an example, in which instead of spending the summer off from school duties, Younis developed a three-week Junior Police Academy program for the city’s young people – giving participants an up-close look at the work of police officers, firefighters and social workers – along with legal insight from a prosecuting attorney.

Hart, during his comments, said the community should be proud of Younis – along with the men and women of the Police Department.

“We miss a lot of Christmases, Easters and Ramadans along with other celebrations we would like to celebrate with our families in order to help protect our community,” he said. “To us, (police work) is a calling.

“We have so many high-performing, brave police officers here in Dearborn Heights, and the cream always rises to the top – like in the case with Officer Younis. We are very proud of him, and appreciate the work ethic he demonstrates.”