Lincoln Park Historical Museum hosts annual bell ringing

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – With the weather outlook uncertain, the Lincoln Park Historical Museum staff moved its annual bell ringing indoors May 21, using a bell from the Exchange Club and a gavel.

A new row of memorial paver bricks was in place on the southern-most row of the outdoor plaza, which is east of the museum, for guests to view.

Museum Curator Jeff Day and Lincoln Park Mayor Thomas Karnes spoke, as did state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-14th District).

Karnes said that in addition to remembering those traditionally honored on Memorial Day, they hoped to honor two famous Lincoln Park families – the Mixters and the Clementes.

Members of both families were on hand for the event, with Jim Mixter and Ed Clemente speaking.

Karnes said in addition to going to Mixter School and knowing members of the Mixter family, he enjoyed eating at Clemente’s restaurant, and hearing stories over lunch.

“I had the opportunity to sit with Joe (Clemente) for probably about an hour-and-a-half, two hours, and I got to listen to his exploits during the war,” he said. “It is something I will never forget.”

Cara Clemente said the bell ringing has been a long-standing tradition, and it honors the veterans that served their country.

“We need to always remember and speak people’s names, so thank you for doing this and always having this bell ringing for the people that have fallen,” she said.